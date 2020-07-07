Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
Home >Opinion >Quick Edit >Opinion | Bubble cricket
International cricket is set to resume today, as the West Indies take on England at Ageas Bowl, Southampton, in the first of a three-match test series

Opinion | Bubble cricket

1 min read . 08:55 PM IST Livemint

For a sport that draws an adrenaline rush from the roars of spectators, the bubble will perhaps be an eerie experience for players

International cricket is set to resume today, as the West Indies take on England at Ageas Bowl, Southampton, in the first of a three-match test series. These cricketers will play to empty stands in a “bio-secure bubble" which grants entry only to those whose presence is essential. In this case, that would not be more than 300 people, including officials, the media and support staff.

International cricket is set to resume today, as the West Indies take on England at Ageas Bowl, Southampton, in the first of a three-match test series. These cricketers will play to empty stands in a “bio-secure bubble" which grants entry only to those whose presence is essential. In this case, that would not be more than 300 people, including officials, the media and support staff.

For a sport that draws an adrenaline rush from the roars of spectators, the bubble will perhaps be an eerie experience for players. After all, what fun would a ball whacked over the boundary be without the din of crowd approval? Or, would the bowler not feel something amiss if a middle stump is knocked down to nothing, but the silent raising of the umpire’s finger? TV audiences, though, will probably be fed canned applause that may feel somewhat out of whack with the action on the field, as English Premier League fans have got used to. Perhaps artificial intelligence could help do a better job of simulating reality. No matter how odd it feels, the show must certainly go on. There’s too much money riding on cricket for the game to be held in suspension all year.

For a sport that draws an adrenaline rush from the roars of spectators, the bubble will perhaps be an eerie experience for players. After all, what fun would a ball whacked over the boundary be without the din of crowd approval? Or, would the bowler not feel something amiss if a middle stump is knocked down to nothing, but the silent raising of the umpire’s finger? TV audiences, though, will probably be fed canned applause that may feel somewhat out of whack with the action on the field, as English Premier League fans have got used to. Perhaps artificial intelligence could help do a better job of simulating reality. No matter how odd it feels, the show must certainly go on. There’s too much money riding on cricket for the game to be held in suspension all year.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated