Opinion | Bubble cricket

For a sport that draws an adrenaline rush from the roars of spectators, the bubble will perhaps be an eerie experience for players. After all, what fun would a ball whacked over the boundary be without the din of crowd approval? Or, would the bowler not feel something amiss if a middle stump is knocked down to nothing, but the silent raising of the umpire’s finger? TV audiences, though, will probably be fed canned applause that may feel somewhat out of whack with the action on the field, as English Premier League fans have got used to. Perhaps artificial intelligence could help do a better job of simulating reality. No matter how odd it feels, the show must certainly go on. There’s too much money riding on cricket for the game to be held in suspension all year.