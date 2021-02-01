Budget 2021-22 deserves a big thumbs-up

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's second budget will be the one she'll be remembered for. Her budget for 2021-22 has beendecisive and sharp, placing emphasis on big expenditure to re-energize our covid-hit economy. Refreshingly, off-budget items such as food subsidies are now being drawn into the budget numbers, offering a transparency that this government was not famous for. Amazingly, enlarged outlays have not been accompanied by heavy tax impositions.

The budget holds a significant stimulus, overall. Capital expenditure is planned at ₹5.54 trillion in 2021-22, a big jump. Spending in a raft of areas has been boosted, from healthcare to infrastructure and rural development and education. In healthcare, for example, the outlay has been lifted a whopping 137% to about ₹2.24 trillion. These should help fortify our healthcare system, whose vulnerabilities got exposed by the covid crisis. The budget's infrastructural ambitions are vast, and if all the plans are implemented, it would allow the Keynesian multiplier effect to come into play. Direct spending on the economy should act as a catalyst for investment, and perhaps attract private investors to get back in the game. Sitharaman also opened up our insurance sector to majority foreign ownership, and announced the privatization of two public sector banks and a general insurer. Such moves send out the right signals to private investors.

The Centre's fiscal deficit, estimated at 9.5% of gross domestic product (GDP) in the shock year of 2020-21, is projected at 6.8% in 2021-22. Since much of the spending is in sectors we badly needed more money for, this is to be welcomed. In all, the budget deserves a big thumbs up.

