Budget: Opening up insurance will aid infra

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday announced that the foreign direct investment (FDI) cap of India's insurance sector would be raised to 74%, from 49% now, thus granting foreign insurers majority control of Indian operations. This decision, a part of the budget for 2021-22 presented in Parliament, is likely to help deepen insurance penetration--which remains far too shallow--in the country.

While foreign insurers have joint ventures with Indian partners, they have hardly been able to shake the dominance of the state-run Life Insurance Corp. of India. Thanks to this move, perhaps competitive forces will gain strength enough to convince the uninsured of the idea's value. But perhaps more interestingly, the expansion of this sector could help create a larger pool of long-term funds, the sort that can finance long-gestation infrastructure projects, the emphasis on which was admirably heavy in the budget.

The lifting of the FDI limit should be seen in conjunction with Sitharaman's announcement of a development finance institution (DFI), to be set up with an initial capital of ₹20,000 crore. While this is an old idea, abandoned after liberalization, it had stumbled on our scarcity of money for long-term lending, posing lenders a problem of an asset-liability mismatch. Insurance funds need to be channelized into infrastructure, and let's hope this happens

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via