Budget: Opening up insurance will aid infra

While foreign insurers have joint ventures with Indian partners, they have hardly been able to shake the dominance of the state-run Life Insurance Corp. of India. Thanks to this move, perhaps competitive forces will gain strength enough to convince the uninsured of the idea's value. But perhaps more interestingly, the expansion of this sector could help create a larger pool of long-term funds, the sort that can finance long-gestation infrastructure projects, the emphasis on which was admirably heavy in the budget.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}