OPEN APP
Home >Opinion >Quick Edit >Budget’s big miss
Photo: iStock
Photo: iStock

Budget’s big miss

1 min read . Updated: 03 Feb 2021, 10:58 PM IST Livemint

Retaining the scheme’s allocation at this year’s level would have assured a stronger safety net to people for whom a revival of our urban-centric economy means little. For all the positive trends we’ve seen, our overall employment scenario remains bleak

The Union budget has struck the right note on most outlay proposals, but its lack of social-sector support is a cause for concern. Take, for instance, the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee scheme. Its allocation for 2021-22 has been slashed to 73,000 crore, down 35% from this fiscal year’s revised estimate of 1.11 trillion. This is unfortunate, indeed. While we expect our economy to stage a V-shaped recovery from its covid crisis, we also have reason to worry about a K-shaped divergence in how India’s haves and have-nots will fare.

Ground reports suggest that rural distress is far from over. Reverse migration after India went into lockdown had swelled worker numbers in our villages, with many relying on that job programme for wages. Some of those workers did return to urban jobs as the country was unlocked by and by, but a significant proportion stayed back. Retaining the scheme’s allocation at this year’s level would have assured a stronger safety net to people for whom a revival of our urban-centric economy means little. For all the positive trends we’ve seen, our overall employment scenario remains bleak.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout