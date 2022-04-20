Bulldoze injustice

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Try all those accused of crimes in court, but targeting the property of suspects in a demolition drive makes a mockery of both zoning rules, which should be evenly applied, and the rule of law. The bulldozer is turning symbolic. Let it not bulldoze justice
With inspiration apparently taken from demolitions in Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh, a municipal authority in Delhi began knocking down alleged encroachments on Wednesday in a locality that earlier saw mob clashes across India’s widening communal divide. While civic violations were cited, their selectivity, timing and general circumstances bared a punitive purpose. Among the structures demolished were some outside a mosque near the site of the 16 April flare-up. This has raised big questions about retributive action in a country sworn to a system of reformative justice.
For now, Delhi’s bulldozers have been halted by Supreme Court intervention in response to a petition. Broadly speaking, what’s worrying is a trend of local administrative machinery being used for what looks like collective punishment. Snap demolitions also impact the lives of women, children and other unlikely participants in a brickbat exchange. Try all those accused of crimes in court, but targeting the property of suspects in a demolition drive makes a mockery of both zoning rules, which should be evenly applied, and the rule of law. The bulldozer is turning symbolic. Let it not bulldoze justice.
