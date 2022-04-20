Bulldoze injustice

For now, Delhi’s bulldozers have been halted by Supreme Court intervention in response to a petition. Broadly speaking, what’s worrying is a trend of local administrative machinery being used for what looks like collective punishment. Snap demolitions also impact the lives of women, children and other unlikely participants in a brickbat exchange. Try all those accused of crimes in court, but targeting the property of suspects in a demolition drive makes a mockery of both zoning rules, which should be evenly applied, and the rule of law. The bulldozer is turning symbolic. Let it not bulldoze justice.