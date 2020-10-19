Subscribe
Home >Opinion >Quick Edit >Buyback bonanza
Since the Reserve Bank of India is the country’s own, the government need not worry about the implications of such a move.

Buyback bonanza

1 min read . 09:34 PM IST Livemint

Public sector companies using their resources to buy equity back from the Centre would transfer money to the latter

The government is reported to have asked at least eight companies it owns to consider share buybacks. This seems like a good idea, given the severe cash crunch it faces. Its covid relief efforts emptied its coffers, more or less, even as its tax inflows were reduced to a trickle, leaving it starved of funds to pump into a rapidly contracting economy. Public sector companies using their resources to buy equity back from the Centre would transfer money to the latter.

The amounts raised could finance fiscal stimulus measures. But it’s important that the purpose this money is put to does a better job of generating jobs and multiplying itself than capital spending by these companies themselves would have done. The government’s earlier covid packages don’t seem to have spurred much demand. Perhaps larger sums are needed. As some economists have suggested, this may be a good time for the government to pledge its shares in state-owned enterprises to our central bank for a one-off multi-trillion-rupee loan. Since the Reserve Bank of India is the country’s own, the government need not worry about the implications of such a move.

