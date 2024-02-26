Byju's: Battle for control
Summary
- Investors called an extraordinary general meeting to oust founder CEO Byju Raveendran and edtech firm’s board, but it hasn’t happened. The EGM’s validity was taken to court.
A mirage of calm at Byju’s vanished on Friday, with a battle for the edtech firm’s control out in the open between significant investors and its founder. Rebellious investors called an extraordinary general meeting (EGM) where 60% of shareholders reportedly voted out founder and chief executive officer Byju Raveendran along with the board.