CAG report: A messy money trail

India’s Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) has been poring over the government’s accounts for anomalies, and has flagged a few. According to a CAG report, some money collected by the goods and services tax compensation cess in 2017-18 and 2018-19, for example, was not put in the designated account. The finance ministry has reportedly promised to make the transfer later. But there’s another problem, too—related to India’s purchase of 36 Rafale fighter aircraft from France’s Dassault Aviation for ₹59,000 crore. Under our offset policy for defence procurement, a foreign vendor must plough 30% of the deal’s value back into the country. This has not materialized so far, says the CAG report.

Technology transfer was among the expectations of the deal, as also significant investments by Dassault in India’s aerospace and defence sectors. The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) was looking forward to technical assistance for the indigenous development of a better engine for India’s own Tejas aircraft. “Till date, the Vendor has not confirmed the transfer of this technology," said CAG.

The offset policy, first formulated in 2005, has been a chronic underperformer. Any foreign purchase worth over ₹300 crore should see 30% of it flow back to India, but, as it turns out, foreign vendors rarely meet their commitments. Till March 2018, 46 offset contracts worth ₹66,427 crore were signed. But, of the offsets worth ₹19,223 crore that were to be done by December 2018, only ₹11,396 crore materialized. Either we should revise our offset conditions or ensure strict adherence to commitments. The policy was designed to help India create its own military-industrial base and achieve genuine self-reliance in defence. This goal cannot be taken lightly.





Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via