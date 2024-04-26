Call centres will be outmoded by AI : What next?
Summary
- TCS’s CEO reckons that call centres will be rendered redundant by customer call-taking chatbots within a year. Lots of Indian jobs will be hit. Will firms like TCS create new ones?
Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) CEO K. Krithivasan’s crystal ball gaze into the impact of artificial intelligence (AI) on jobs should worry call-centre businesses and workers. He reckons that call centres would be rendered redundant in just a year or so, by when technology would have evolved to “be able to predict a call coming and then proactively address the customer’s pain point."