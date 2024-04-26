Hello User
Business News/ Opinion / Quick Edit/  Call centres will be outmoded by AI : What next?

Call centres will be outmoded by AI : What next?

Livemint

  • TCS’s CEO reckons that call centres will be rendered redundant by customer call-taking chatbots within a year. Lots of Indian jobs will be hit. Will firms like TCS create new ones?

Chatbots would also be able to analyse a customer’s transaction history in a jiffy, making call centre agents seem slow in their responses.

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) CEO K. Krithivasan’s crystal ball gaze into the impact of artificial intelligence (AI) on jobs should worry call-centre businesses and workers. He reckons that call centres would be rendered redundant in just a year or so, by when technology would have evolved to “be able to predict a call coming and then proactively address the customer’s pain point."

Humans may no longer be needed for it. Chatbots would also be able to analyse a customer’s transaction history in a jiffy, making call centre agents seem slow in their responses. This would disrupt an industry that India has seen flourish after back-office work began being outsourced to labour-abundant countries like ours. Call centres have been major employers of youngsters and their shutting down would hit job availability.

That said, our big challenge has always been to endow people with skills that stay in demand, which calls for high levels of education. Since not everyone is aptly educated, adjusting to a large-scale AI takeover of jobs won’t be easy. The hope is that the AI revolution itself will generate other kinds of jobs. Firms like TCS will be watched for their AI-related recruitment.

