Call off the GST guessing game

Another demand has arisen for a lighter burden of our goods and services tax (GST). This time, the All India Food Processors’ Association, an industry body that represents several packaged food companies, has written to the Centre asking for GST to be slashed from 12% to 5% on packaged snacks, instant noodles, chips, pickles, spices and other such items. The Association’s argument is that this would expand the market for such products. This is likely, of course, given the typical Indian consumer’s high price-sensitivity. Also, if households have grown more reliant on packaged food in response to disruptions of staple supplies in post-covid times, as anecdotal evidence suggests, then this shift would add weight to that plea. With so many Indians so hard up right now, a lot of off-the-shelf items could simply be considered sources of nutrition, rather than indulgences of the better off.

Another demand has arisen for a lighter burden of our goods and services tax (GST). This time, the All India Food Processors’ Association, an industry body that represents several packaged food companies, has written to the Centre asking for GST to be slashed from 12% to 5% on packaged snacks, instant noodles, chips, pickles, spices and other such items. The Association’s argument is that this would expand the market for such products. This is likely, of course, given the typical Indian consumer’s high price-sensitivity. Also, if households have grown more reliant on packaged food in response to disruptions of staple supplies in post-covid times, as anecdotal evidence suggests, then this shift would add weight to that plea. With so many Indians so hard up right now, a lot of off-the-shelf items could simply be considered sources of nutrition, rather than indulgences of the better off.

However, the very fact that such a case is being made also highlights our GST regime’s main weakness—its multiplicity of rate slabs. While this new tax system marked a major improvement over the haphazard maze of levies and cesses it subsumed in 2017, and has done well to assure us a “common market" (tax-wise) and easier freight movement across the country, it has not achieved what such a big reform should have: the elimination of all scope for arbitrary tax differentials. With rate variation, each little item needs to be slotted in one slab or another, and what deserves to go where can never be decided to everyone’s satisfaction.

However, the very fact that such a case is being made also highlights our GST regime’s main weakness—its multiplicity of rate slabs. While this new tax system marked a major improvement over the haphazard maze of levies and cesses it subsumed in 2017, and has done well to assure us a “common market" (tax-wise) and easier freight movement across the country, it has not achieved what such a big reform should have: the elimination of all scope for arbitrary tax differentials. With rate variation, each little item needs to be slotted in one slab or another, and what deserves to go where can never be decided to everyone’s satisfaction. Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now Articles by celebrated columnists A differentiated perspective The best of Wall Street Journal Subscribe Now Already Subscribed ? Sign in

Packaged food is a splendid example of the problem, with varying rates reflective of government perceptions of who consumes what. Bread is seen as a mass-market staple and attracts no levy, for example, while rusk is in the 5% bracket. Cake must pay 18%, a rate that only Mary Antoinette may miss the point of. Some biscuits attract this higher rate, too, though cheese is in the middling 12% slab. Some of these variations could be justified on the logic of progressive taxation, but this aim is best left to direct taxes. Not only does GST variation create compliance complexity, it also assumes too much about the socio-economic status of consumers. In other parts of the world, GST is applied as a uniformly low rate. We should start converging our system to that ideal.