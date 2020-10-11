Call out dud loans

In an affidavit filed in the Supreme Court, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has warned of risks to our banking sector if the stay on the classification of bad loans isn’t lifted right away. It has also refused to extend its moratorium on loan repayments. This robust defence of banks’ interests is welcome. Lenders have already been pushed heavily into covid relief, and their regulator is best placed to judge how much further their finances can be stretched. As it is, banks are expected to see dud loans spike. The sooner these are acknowledged and provided for, the less pain there will be in store later.