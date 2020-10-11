Call out dud loans

In an affidavit filed in the Supreme Court, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has warned of risks to our banking sector if the stay on the classification of bad loans isn’t lifted right away. It has also refused to extend its moratorium on loan repayments. This robust defence of banks’ interests is welcome. Lenders have already been pushed heavily into covid relief, and their regulator is best placed to judge how much further their finances can be stretched. As it is, banks are expected to see dud loans spike. The sooner these are acknowledged and provided for, the less pain there will be in store later.

Lending in India was haunted by asset-quality worries even before the covid crisis. Economic conditions have worsened. For a sustainable recovery, we must now refrain from patch-ups that postpone a reckoning with reality. Not all business borrowers can survive. Our insolvency addressal system, designed to re-assign assets and keep zombie firms from soaking up more money, will need to get active again. In general, unless banks are strengthened by 2021, they may lack the wherewithal to support a growth revival. We mustn’t endanger their future.

Lending in India was haunted by asset-quality worries even before the covid crisis. Economic conditions have worsened. For a sustainable recovery, we must now refrain from patch-ups that postpone a reckoning with reality. Not all business borrowers can survive. Our insolvency addressal system, designed to re-assign assets and keep zombie firms from soaking up more money, will need to get active again. In general, unless banks are strengthened by 2021, they may lack the wherewithal to support a growth revival. We mustn't endanger their future.