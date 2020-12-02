Cap and trade

We need to drastically cut down the volume of pollutants spewed into the atmosphere. From an economic perspective, it’s unrealistic to choke all carbon pollution right away. A workable way out would be to create a limited set of emission rights that reduce gradually in accordance with our targets, and which industrial units must buy at prices determined by demand and supply. This way, cost-conscious firms would be incentivized to achieve carbon neutrality. Those that actually clean the air should get carbon credits they could monetize. With Joe Biden set to lead the US, hopes have soared that a global market for carbon kicks off and helps save the planet.