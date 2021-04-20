OPEN APP
One way of fixing covid vaccine shortages and speeding up vaccinations is to open up a market for jabs, one that private producers can enter to sell anyone a shot, even as our government-run immunization drive goes on. India has done just this. On Monday, the Centre said that domestic vaccine-makers had to supply half their output to it, but were free to sell the rest to state governments and private buyers. Imported jabs that get a clearance can sell privately, too.

It’s a good decision. How such market doses will be priced, though, is unclear. Under normal conditions, competition for customers would’ve regulated prices, but given our jab scarcity amid a rising infection curve, it’ll start off as a seller’s market, and so we can’t rely on rivalry to do that job. It would be best for the Centre to impose a price cap. Yet, this must not be so low that entrants are deterred. Also, local producers need decent margins if they were to turn a profit and use their earnings to cross-subsidize cheap supplies to the Centre. Moreover, costs vary; mRNA jabs, for example, require costly storage facilities. All considered, an upper limit of 1,000 per jab, say, could work. Hopefully, the actual prices we encounter will be lower.

