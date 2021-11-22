Capital confusion

Hyderabad is to serve as the capital of Telangana, which was carved out of AP as a separate state in 2014. It’s unclear if the AP government intends to table a revised tri-capital bill suitably tweaked to pass legal muster. But for now, the idea seems to have been pulled back. While a physical separation of three distinct authorities could arguably reduce the scope for mutual turf-encroachment and deliver better outcomes, online connectivity limits the upside of this. On the flip side, three capitals may prove impractical for citizens who need an interface with multiple branches of governance. The set-up costs would also be higher, by the look of it. Governments should be less cavalier about decisions whose effects far outlast their tenures.