The Union budget unveiled by finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday leaves no space for ambiguity over its focus. With the economy poised to recover its covid loss in 2021-22 but still in need of support, it aims to deploy capital expenditure as its main growth prop for 2022-23. At a proposed 7.5 trillion, it’s about 19% of the Centre’s entire spending plan, up sharply from a revised estimate of nearly 16% this year. Apart from capacity creation, speedily executed projects could set off ripples of income while safety nets lose emphasis. And if other budget expectations are borne out, private investment would get “crowded in", stirring into motion drivers of growth that may finally let the government rein in its fiscal deficit after the pandemic overrun.

Big as next year’s capital expenditure outlay is, it’s beaten as an allocation by an interest tab of over 9.4 trillion to be picked up. It won’t be easy to lighten this debt burden, but robust growth and fiscal compression must do it, not inflation. To that end, next year’s deficit, projected at 6.4%, a 0.5 percentage point drop from this year’s, seems well-judged. On broad counts, the budget’s well-calibrated.

