OPEN APP
Home >Opinion >Quick Edit >Carbon scramble

Carbon scramble

Photo: ReutersPremium
Photo: Reuters
 1 min read . Updated: 10 Oct 2021, 10:20 PM IST Livemint

In our mission-critical transition to clean energy, global neglect of investment in carbon-rich energy sources such as coal, oil, and gas has meant that conventional fuels may get costlier as we go along. We must plan well

Listen to this article

The shortage of coal being felt globally has reached Indian shores. Several states, including Gujarat, Punjab, Rajasthan, Delhi, and Tamil Nadu, have flagged worries over blackouts as supplies run low, imperilling power production. A big reason is a decline in coal imports as international prices of this commodity have soared. Back home, heavy rainfall last month hurt its mining, while a revival in economic activity has caused a spike in electricity demand.

High power usage speaks well of our economic recovery, but it also reveals a lack of preparedness to deal with the scarcities of such key inputs. The scramble underway to divert domestic resources and make up for the coal shortfall reflects poor contingency planning. Shortages of this sort seldom occur suddenly. Information on global energy-sector trends was available and warnings have been issued in recent months of supply problems, some of which can be traced to more than merely momentary factors. In our mission-critical transition to clean energy, global neglect of investment in carbon-rich energy sources such as coal, oil, and gas has meant that conventional fuels may get costlier as we go along. We must plan well.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout