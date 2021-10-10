Carbon scramble

High power usage speaks well of our economic recovery, but it also reveals a lack of preparedness to deal with the scarcities of such key inputs. The scramble underway to divert domestic resources and make up for the coal shortfall reflects poor contingency planning. Shortages of this sort seldom occur suddenly. Information on global energy-sector trends was available and warnings have been issued in recent months of supply problems, some of which can be traced to more than merely momentary factors. In our mission-critical transition to clean energy, global neglect of investment in carbon-rich energy sources such as coal, oil, and gas has meant that conventional fuels may get costlier as we go along. We must plan well.