Case needs closure

Within days of Chanda Kochhar and her husband, Deepak Kochhar, being arrested, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday picked up Venugopal Dhoot, chairman of Videocon Group, in a bribe-for-loans case that dates back more than a decade. According to the CBI, Dhoot invested in Deepak Kochhar’s NuPower Renewables shortly after the Videocon Group got ₹3,250 crore as credit from ICICI Bank, with its chief Chanda Kochhar alleged to have been instrumental in loan approvals. At one point, Videocon was an equal owner of NuPower, but subsequent deals were done in a way that handed its ownership to her husband. Videocon ran aground and these loans acquired the whiff of a scandal, leaving observers wondering if many kickback-driven approvals go unnoticed. Whatever the extent of corruption in banking, justice needs to be served in this high-profile case to reassure the public that abuses of power in this sector do not go scot-free. As for bankers, they need not be nervous about okaying loans if they do it properly. Risk pricing needs to get more professional overall, and a deeper market for private bonds would help, too, but banks mustn’t fall short of integrity.