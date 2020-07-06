Opinion | Cashless at last?

If the leap is not a blip and e-payments retain momentum, the covid pandemic might achieve what demonetization failed to. That 2016 withdrawal of high-value currency notes was partly aimed at boosting digital payments, which leaves an electronic trail for authorities to crack down on illegal dealings. But soon, cash re-emerged as king. Today, with covid fears stalking us, people are minimizing the exchange of paper notes. Market visits are judiciously being avoided as well. This places e-payments at a big advantage. To be sure, many prefer the untraceability of cash for transactions. But even they must have given cash a rethink.