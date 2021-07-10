Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >Opinion >Quick Edit >Catch of the century

Catch of the century

Cricket - Women's First Twenty20 International - England v India - The County Ground, Northampton, Britain - July 9, 2021 India's Harleen Deol in action Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra
1 min read . 03:05 PM IST Livemint

  • Harleen Deol's acrobatic marvel on a cricket field in England has gone viral on social media. Could it inspire India in its determination to never let coronavirus slip out of control again?

Can a stunner of a catch taken on a cricket field inspire a nation to get its act together in other fields? Harleen Deol's acrobatic marvel of a dismissal of Amy Jones in a T20I match between India and England at Northampton wasn't watched live by too many, but went 'viral' the old-fashioned way—over the internet—on Saturday to a rousing reception. Women's cricket has rarely had such a burst of digital applause across the country.

Jones had struck hard to loft the delivery for a long-off six, and it would easily have crossed the boundary, had it not been for Deol's determination. Deol 'caught' the ball on its way out, flung it back into play, even as momentum pushed her out, only to dive back into the field and catch it once and for all. As catches go, it was easily among the most fabulous ever.

It would serve us well if that clip's virality inspired India to keep a spiky little ball of real menace in control. We've just seen a huge slip-up on coronavirus, and now that this bug's on an apparently lighter loop in the air, we must throw ourselves at it and finish the task. That would be the catch of the century.

