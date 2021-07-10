Catch of the century

Jones had struck hard to loft the delivery for a long-off six, and it would easily have crossed the boundary, had it not been for Deol's determination. Deol 'caught' the ball on its way out, flung it back into play, even as momentum pushed her out, only to dive back into the field and catch it once and for all. As catches go, it was easily among the most fabulous ever.

