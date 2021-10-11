Causation hindsight

Three US-based economists share this year’s Nobel prize in Economics. One half has been awarded to David Card, while the other was split between Joshua D. Angrist and Guido W. Imbens. The three laureates “completely reshaped empirical work in the economic sciences", said the award committee, which sought to highlight the knowledge-yielding value of “natural experiments". Their research work revealed hidden aspects of the labour market and helped identify what conclusions on cause-and-effect relationships could be drawn from ‘experiments’ that aren’t researcher-staged but still offer comparative data that allows some hypotheses to be tested.