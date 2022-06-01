CDPQ seeks investors for India roads InvIT

“CDPQ is in talks with institutional investors such as pension funds and insurance companies to sell a stake in the InvIT. They could raise as much as ₹1,000 crore or more through this stake sale. While the InvIT previously met the regulatory requirement, the addition of the TOT-7 package, which Maple Highways is acquiring from NHAI, will increase the size of the InvIT, thus requiring CDPQ to sell some more stake to be in compliance with the 25% dilution norm," said the first person cited above.