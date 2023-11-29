Celebrate the tunnel rescue but don’t overlook the hard questions
Summary
- Why was there no escape route? Could the benefits of the highway expansion project have unduly tilted the decision against what an even-handed assessment of risks would recommend?
The collective sigh of relief that swept India was almost palpable as news broke of the rescue of 41 workers who got trapped in a tunnel blocked by a cave-in on 12 November while it was being bored. Swings of hope and despair ended in jubilation as the last obstacle was cleared and a horizontal passage finally opened to the chamber where they survived on piped supplies and a national pledge to extract them safely.