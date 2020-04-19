Centre’s cold feet

Just as Indians were awaiting the first signs of a return to normalcy, the Centre on Sunday revoked its permission for e-commerce firms to resume non-essential supplies on 20 April. Such home deliveries will now have to wait until after the end of the lockdown on 3 May. The decision suggests that policymakers fear that a premature easing could undo the progress made so far in containing the covid-19 threat. However, it delays a revival in economic activity and worsens the risk of a recession this fiscal. All forms of spending must begin for aggregate demand to look up.

What’s essential and what’s not is for markets to determine. For online studies, students need laptops or smartphones, apart from the sundry little things for experiments that can’t be listed out. The lock-in has also stirred demand for household items that don’t seem necessary, but add value. What needs enforcement today are rules for delivery hygiene, not restrictions on e-shopping carts. Safety on the health front is also vital, yes, but it’s the buying and selling of goods that ultimately sustains jobs. An exclusive focus on either would do little to improve the overall well-being of our people.