CEO’s exit: Another bump in Ola's ride?
Summary
- IPO-bound Ola Cabs saw its chief Hemant Bakshi resign after barely four months in the post. What’s up? Going-electric jitters? Its path will be under watch.
The chief executive officer of Ola Cabs, Hemant Bakshi, is reported to have resigned after barely spending four months in the position. The company is also set for restructuring, which may lead to a 10% staff reduction. As top management exits often are, the back-story of his exit is shrouded in mystery. But investors must surely wonder what’s going on.