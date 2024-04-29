CEO’s exit: Another bump in Ola's ride?

The business recently initiated talks with investment banks for an initial public offering, so a CEO departure at this point sticks out as odd. Signs of the going having got bumpy for Ola have been around. Earlier this month, it withdrew from overseas ride-hailing markets like the UK and Australia to focus on electric mobility. In ride-hailing, it faces heat from all-electric BluSmart at the upper end. At the lower end, the likes of Namma Yatri, which boasts of charging no commission, offer it stiff rivalry.

