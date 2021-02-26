Cheer up, our economy’s back in the black

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

India’s gross domestic product (GDP) expanded 0.4% from a year earlier in the October-December quarter, or the third quarter of 2020-21, according to data released by the statistics ministry on Friday. With this, our economy has emerged from a technical recession that it tumbled into when its output plummeted by 24.4% and 7.3%, respectively, in the first and second quarters. Agriculture and construction showed buoyancy, with a 3.9% and 6.2% expansion, respectively. This is heartening, given the ongoing protests by farmers, and also suggests that a large group of workers displaced by the lockdown has returned to urban work. However, mining proved a drag, with a 5.9% contraction in output, while a 7.7% contraction in services such as trade, hotels and transport reflects the poor state of travel and tourism.

Of course, the recent surge in infections in some states poses risks. Hopefully, though, the preventive action taken by authorities would ensure that the infection’s resurgence is contained fast.

