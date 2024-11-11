Opinion
Mint Quick Edit China’s ‘stimulus’ that wasn’t: Tea leaves to read
Summary
- China on Friday unveiled a $1.4 trillion support package for its economy, mostly aimed at sorting out hidden debts. But what it needs is a stimulus that puts money in people’s hands. Is Beijing waiting for Trump’s policy impact?
Amid much anticipation, China on Friday unveiled a $1.4 trillion economic support package, but left many disappointed, given the absence of any direct measures to address overall demand.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more