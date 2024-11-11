Explore

Mint Quick Edit China’s ‘stimulus’ that wasn’t: Tea leaves to read

Livemint 1 min read 11 Nov 2024, 08:30 AM IST
China's package will simply pay back the hidden debt through more formal loans.
China's package will simply pay back the hidden debt through more formal loans.

Summary

  • China on Friday unveiled a $1.4 trillion support package for its economy, mostly aimed at sorting out hidden debts. But what it needs is a stimulus that puts money in people’s hands. Is Beijing waiting for Trump’s policy impact?

Amid much anticipation, China on Friday unveiled a $1.4 trillion economic support package, but left many disappointed, given the absence of any direct measures to address overall demand. 

Its claim to the label “stimulus" is doubtful, since it is mostly aimed at enhancing the debt quota of local governments, so that they can raise new funds to repay their “hidden debts", or off-the-book public loans raised through special financing vehicles to dodge direct-debt caps. 

This hidden debt has piled up so high that Chinese policymakers are worried about potential fiscal shocks. But what the package will do is simply pay back this debt through more formal loans, implying that local governments borrow from Peter to pay Paul. 

Also read: China extends lifeline to local governments but holds off on big stimulus

This might clean their books and curb risks, but what China’s economy requires is a boost that puts money in the hands of people, so that they spend more and deflationary pressures ease. 

Some observers surmise that a real fiscal injection is being held in reserve for use once Donald Trump’s trade barriers go up against China’s exports, which may face a blanket 60% tariff. Beijing’s broader response will be watched by all as the world heads for times of trade turbulence.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
more

MINT SPECIALS

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue