China has surpassed the US to become the richest country in the world, according to a study by McKinsey Global Institute. Net worth worldwide more than tripled to $514 trillion in 2020 from $156 trillion in 2000. China led these gains, with its wealth leaping from just $7 trillion at the century’s turn to $120 trillion last year. The US total was just $90 trillion, though it more than doubled. Chinese gains can be attributed in large part to real estate valuations that could tumble if this frothy sector suffers an Evergrande-led crash, which isn’t unlikely.

Still, China has clearly grown wealthy and its economy could overtake America’s in size by the end of this decade. This would mean a more powerful China, both economically and militarily. But whether this also foreshadows a big shift in global power from the West to the East is not so obvious, even if Beijing manages to exercise more clout over multilateral institutions. On bending others across the globe to its own will, the US has reigned supreme. Now with its financial resources no longer all that unmatchable, Washington would increasingly need to rely on its soft appeal, such as its democratic ideals of liberty and equality, to retain influence.

