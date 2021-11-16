China is the richest

Still, China has clearly grown wealthy and its economy could overtake America’s in size by the end of this decade. This would mean a more powerful China, both economically and militarily. But whether this also foreshadows a big shift in global power from the West to the East is not so obvious, even if Beijing manages to exercise more clout over multilateral institutions. On bending others across the globe to its own will, the US has reigned supreme. Now with its financial resources no longer all that unmatchable, Washington would increasingly need to rely on its soft appeal, such as its democratic ideals of liberty and equality, to retain influence.