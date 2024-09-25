Mint Quick Edit | China’s monetary stimulus: Can it fight deflation?
Summary
- The Chinese central bank’s latest easing package to boost its economy includes a cut in a key policy rate and the reserves banks must hold. Mortgage rates have been slashed to aid China’s property market. Stocks are being propped too. But can it avert a deflation spiral?
On Tuesday, China’s central bank acted again to keep the Chinese economy from getting worse. Recall that in July, it had cut a swathe of rates. Its latest stimulus package includes a 20-basis-points cut in its 7-day reverse repo rate to 1.5%, as well as a reduction in the reserves that banks must hold.