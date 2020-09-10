China’s smoke and mirrors on data security

This sounds hollow. It’s well known that the so-called People’s Republic is run by an authoritarian regime. It has displayed little patience for the privacy of its own citizens, who are digitally watched and tracked as if they were prison inmates. Nor does the regime give its businesses the requisite freedom to serve consumer interests alone. Wang Yi’s declaration seems like nothing but a ploy to retain overseas markets that Chinese companies could soon lose. Specifically, it seems aimed at relieving pressure imposed by the US on TikTok to sell out to local investors. Recently, China made it mandatory for the app’s current owner ByteDance to get Beijing’s nod for any such deal. Only the naïve would take the regime’s data security pledges at face value.