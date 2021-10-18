China’s lost pace

China’s gross domestic product grew 4.9% from a year earlier in the three months to September, according to data released on Monday. This marks a sharp slowdown from its reported 7.9% expansion in the preceding quarter. Though China’s economy was among the first to stage a post-covid revival, the latest number has bared some of its fragilities. A power crisis that caused industrial blackouts, supply bottlenecks amid sporadic outbreaks of covid and a shaky property sector reeling under a regulatory clampdown on developer debt are all partly to blame for the country’s latest economic troubles.

The fourth quarter could see these drags continue, justifying the International Monetary Fund’s recent downgrade of China’s growth prospects. Beijing’s recently-declared pursuit of “common prosperity", while desirable in itself, could make the going tougher for its economy if it translates into communist policies that hinder enterprise, innovation and the profit-incentive. Should the world’s second-biggest economy fail to regain its verve, India’s growth will look relatively impressive. Instead of exercising bragging rights, though, we should let market reforms do the talking.

