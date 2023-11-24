China's pneumonia scare: Transparency please
Summary
- Given China's record of suppressing inconvenient news, the world must keep its eyes peeled for what's going on there.
China, where covid broke out in November 2019, is in the spotlight again. The World Health Organization (WHO) has asked the country for details on an increase in respiratory illnesses and reported clusters of pneumonia in children. Its northern parts have had a hospitalization surge, as Chinese health officials disclosed on 13 November.