China's pneumonia scare: Transparency please

Authorities attributed the increase to a lifting of pandemic curbs and the circulation of multiple known pathogens. In a recent statement, the WHO noted an increase in influenza-like ailments compared to the same autumn of the past three years in China’s north. The United Nations’ health agency is not yet sure of the cause. Anything lung related may raise suspicions of long covid, but it could simply be “immunity debt"—incurred by reduced exposure to common infections during lockdowns.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}