China’s slump

New Delhi: The World Bank slashed its growth forecast for China to 2.7% this year from 4.3% estimated in June and to 4.3% next year from 8.1% projected earlier. With the world’s second-biggest economy in such a slump, the global economy is expected to slow steeply amid a mix of adversities ranging from high inflation and lingering covid snarls to the effects of the Ukraine war. For India, this implies our economy will likely hold the crown of the world’s fastest-growing major economy both this year and the next. Yet, while our trade linkages with the global economy aren’t too deep, we can’t expect to escape the world’s economic woes. Our balance-of-payments is unlikely to go so badly out of whack as to result in outright dollar scarcity, but plugging the gap with capital inflows may get more challenging should US interest rates reach a level that needs returns on investment in India to rise sharply for foreign money to keep coming in. While we didn’t over-stretch our finances with covid-relief packages as much as others did, the compound impact of dearer purchases and tighter money worldwide will cramp our economic prospects as well. Self-pats on the back are premature at this point.

