Chinese checkers

There were 357 names on the list of institutional investors that participated in ICICI Bank’s recent capital raising exercise. One of them has attracted glares: People’s Bank of China, our unfriendly neighbour’s central bank. It has invested ₹15 crore, as reported. Not too long ago, it tried to raise its stake in another Indian entity, mortgage lender HDFC, to over 1%. Both investments are tiny. Yet, they could raise eyebrows, given the poor state of relations between the two countries after a bloody border scuffle in June.

But why should China’s central bank want such thin slices of Indian equity? Given the sharp deterioration in its ties with the US and Europe, it may be trying to lower its portfolio risks by spreading investments across various markets. If this is the objective, it should not worry us. India has tightened controls on Chinese inflows in any case, and there is no way Beijing can acquire any direct control of an Indian bank or financial entity. There may exist other means via shell firms based in other countries, but our regulatory system should be able to detect anything amiss in how banks function. We can do without needless anxiety.

