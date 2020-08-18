Chinese checkers

But why should China’s central bank want such thin slices of Indian equity? Given the sharp deterioration in its ties with the US and Europe, it may be trying to lower its portfolio risks by spreading investments across various markets. If this is the objective, it should not worry us. India has tightened controls on Chinese inflows in any case, and there is no way Beijing can acquire any direct control of an Indian bank or financial entity. There may exist other means via shell firms based in other countries, but our regulatory system should be able to detect anything amiss in how banks function. We can do without needless anxiety.