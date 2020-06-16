Chinese chimera

Tensions with China rose sharply on Tuesday along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Ladakh’s Galwan Valley after an Indian Army officer and two soldiers died in a “violent face-off" with Chinese troops on Monday night. A statement by our Army said there had been casualties on both sides. Had it not been for reports of a “de-escalation", this may have been seen as a continuation of the high-altitude confrontation that began in early May, when Chinese troops were reported to have crept across the LAC in Ladakh. But now, it seems as if Beijing is in no hurry to settle the issue amicably.

What China hopes to gain from its incursions is unclear. Since territorial control is a matter of national self esteem, it might be playing for leverage over us in support of its agenda of Asian dominance. If this is so, it may be chasing a chimera. India is a sovereign democracy. And New Delhi’s role in global affairs and geopolitics is therefore shaped by the country’s own interests. These we are committed to guarding with all the resources at our disposal, diplomatic and military. Perhaps our diplomats should put this point across to Beijing for it to ponder.

