Chinese shudders: Fewer people is bad news
Summary
- Another covid year has meant another headcount decline. China is faced with an adverse demographic turn in any case, even as its economic rejig remain a question mark.
For an economy already caught in a slowdown, Wednesday’s release of China’s population data made it a double whammy. The official headcount fell for the second straight year in 2023. The decline of 2.08 million, though small for a country of more than 1.4 billion, was twice the fall in 2022, its first in six decades.