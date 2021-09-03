Chip nirbharta

Chip nirbharta1 min read . 01:01 AM IST
Just as the festive season nears and automakers hope for a recovery from the damage done by the covid pandemic, they have more trouble to deal with. A global chip shortage is forcing them to make sharp production cuts. On Thursday, Mahindra & Mahindra announced a 20-25% reduction in output this September, close on the heels of similar moves by Tata Motors and market leader Maruti Suzuki, which expects its assembly lines to run at just 40% of their usual rate this month.
Increased chip demand from computer and electronics manufacturers on the back of work-from-home trends had made supplies scarce at the start of the pandemic. The recent Delta-driven spurt in covid has had a disruptive impact in such chip-making countries as Taiwan, China and Malaysia, making matters worse. Meanwhile, high input prices are forcing automakers to raise prices. All this has clouded the automobile sector’s near-term prospects. For now, there may be little that can be done to secure the chips needed. But at some point, India will have to turn self-reliant with semiconductors. The Tata group recently declared its high-end chip ambitions. Other businesses should follow suit.
