Chip self reliance

Chip self reliance

Photo: Reuters
1 min read . 11:13 PM IST Livemint

Self-sufficiency in chips is a challenge that many other big dynamic economies are grappling with, and it is unclear if we will be able to develop the needed expertise soon enough

The Indian government plans to float a request for proposal for the manufacture of semiconductors in the country, as a report indicates, and aims to have work on the first unit begin by mid-2022. “The semiconductor dream of India will be fulfilled soon. We are working on developing the complete semiconductor ecosystem for designing, manufacturing and packaging semiconductor chips," said communications and minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

One does not have to look around too hard to see just how sorely we need such capability. Car sales figures for September released last week showed a 41% crash, attributed chiefly to a semiconductor shortage. This is unfortunate, given that our automobile industry has been sputtering and needs to make the most of a recent revival in demand. Other industries, be it electronics or smartphones, face a similar crisis. Self-sufficiency in chips is a challenge that many other big dynamic economies are grappling with, and it is unclear if we will be able to develop the needed expertise soon enough. The Tata Group was scouting for top talent, last reported, for its own chip foray. Let’s hope for quick results.

