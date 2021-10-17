Chip self reliance

One does not have to look around too hard to see just how sorely we need such capability. Car sales figures for September released last week showed a 41% crash, attributed chiefly to a semiconductor shortage. This is unfortunate, given that our automobile industry has been sputtering and needs to make the most of a recent revival in demand. Other industries, be it electronics or smartphones, face a similar crisis. Self-sufficiency in chips is a challenge that many other big dynamic economies are grappling with, and it is unclear if we will be able to develop the needed expertise soon enough. The Tata Group was scouting for top talent, last reported, for its own chip foray. Let’s hope for quick results.