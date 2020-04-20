Opinion | Clarity please

Opinion | Clarity please1 min read . Updated: 20 Apr 2020, 11:41 PM IST
As the scale of the covid crisis has become clearer over the past three weeks, a revision was only to be expected
On Monday, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) raised the limit on short-term funds the government could draw to meet its immediate expenses to ₹2 trillion for the first half of 2020-21. On 31 March, RBI had upped its cap on these ways and means advances (WMAs), as they’re called, to ₹1.2 trillion from ₹75,000 crore for the first half of 2019-20. As the scale of the covid crisis has become clearer over the past three weeks, a revision was only to be expected. On Friday, RBI had granted Indian states more room to borrow such money under this stopgap facility meant for administrations that are momentarily short of cash.
The Centre’s finances were already weak. The Great Lockdown has now squashed its revenues, even as huge sums must be deployed against the pandemic and for immediate relief. For a big stimulus package to spur an economic revival, far more money will be needed. The government must quickly put an all-new Union budget together, with details of what it plans to spend and how it will arrange the funds. Uncertainty over the Centre’s approach to the economy has kept debt markets edgy and lenders nervous. Clarity would help.