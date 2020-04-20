Opinion | Clarity please

On Monday, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) raised the limit on short-term funds the government could draw to meet its immediate expenses to ₹2 trillion for the first half of 2020-21. On 31 March, RBI had upped its cap on these ways and means advances (WMAs), as they’re called, to ₹1.2 trillion from ₹75,000 crore for the first half of 2019-20. As the scale of the covid crisis has become clearer over the past three weeks, a revision was only to be expected. On Friday, RBI had granted Indian states more room to borrow such money under this stopgap facility meant for administrations that are momentarily short of cash.