The education of children was disrupted so badly by the pandemic that it could take years to recover learning losses, and that too, only partially. What we also saw was some revulsion vis-a-vis private schools among parents, upset that high fees were demanded for little study-from-home support. Many schools simply shut down, exiting what was just a market for them. This led to a rediscovery of state-run schools’ commitment to their task. An all-India survey suggests a broad renewal of trust in the public education system.

The latest round of the Unified District Information System for Education Plus survey confirms an enrolment shift in 2020-21 from private to state schools, reversing a long pre-pandemic trend. This was most pronounced for younger kids, as switches in senior classes may have been deemed too risky. Yet, not every state has invested adequately in school upgradation. Also, the Centre’s emphasis on e-learning may lead some states to see this as sufficient compensation for missed classroom sessions. But there is no real alternative to in-person guidance. Webcast modules can act as supplementary aids at best. Teaching the good old way must not get short shrift.

