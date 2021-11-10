Climate relativity

India, ranked 10th, has retained a spot among the top 10 nations for the third year in a row on the Climate Change Performance Index 2022 put together by Germanwatch, the New Climate Institute and Climate Action Network. Since the top three positions were kept vacant, as no country did well enough on all index parameters to get an overall “very high" rating, India’s performance is actually the 7th best. It was a “high" performer on all measures except renewable-energy efforts, for which it was rated “medium". Denmark, Sweden, and Norway top the chart. They’re ranked 4th, 5th and 6th, while the UK, Morocco, and Chile get the other three slots above India.