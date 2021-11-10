Climate relativity

On emissions, we don’t do too badly, but our recently set aim of going carbon neutral by 2070 should hopefully spur action along. On energy use and climate policy, the other two counts, there is scope for gains too

India, ranked 10th, has retained a spot among the top 10 nations for the third year in a row on the Climate Change Performance Index 2022 put together by Germanwatch, the New Climate Institute and Climate Action Network. Since the top three positions were kept vacant, as no country did well enough on all index parameters to get an overall “very high" rating, India’s performance is actually the 7th best. It was a “high" performer on all measures except renewable-energy efforts, for which it was rated “medium". Denmark, Sweden, and Norway top the chart. They’re ranked 4th, 5th and 6th, while the UK, Morocco, and Chile get the other three slots above India. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Given the government's focus on renewable energy and major private investment plans, our performance on this parameter should improve. On emissions, we don't do too badly, but our recently set aim of going carbon neutral by 2070 should hopefully spur action along. On energy use and climate policy, the other two counts, there is scope for gains too. Of the two bigger emitters, China slipped four places to No. 37, while the US rose six to No. 55. We have done better, but in a world warped by poor performers.

