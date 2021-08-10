Climate warning

There are other risks, too, but the broader message is clear: we need to act urgently against climate change. The costs we bear will be high. Rising heat extremes could make summers much worse, with the mercury potentially going over 35° Celsius nearly half the year-round. If humidity levels rise as well, that could enervate those who lack the comfort of air-conditioning and pose some sectors of our economy a productivity challenge. Hot and sultry outdoors may turn out to be among the minor irritants. From crop sustenance crises to catastrophic weather events, our vulnerability is projected to rise sharply. Sadly, much of this is irreversible, according to the report. But the tipping point to a planet doomed by overheating can yet be averted. It’s an aim we have no choice but to meet.

